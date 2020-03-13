Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 885 at Kepler Capital Markets

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target lowered by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INF has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Informa from GBX 769 ($10.12) to GBX 744 ($9.79) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 810.50 ($10.66).

INF stock opened at GBX 518.20 ($6.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 736.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 797.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.91%.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

