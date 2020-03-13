Independent Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €40.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.33 ($59.69).

BOSS stock opened at €28.00 ($32.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.77 and its 200 day moving average is €43.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 1-year high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

