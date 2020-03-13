Independent Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.33 ($59.69).

BOSS stock opened at €28.00 ($32.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.77 and its 200 day moving average is €43.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 1-year high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.