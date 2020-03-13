Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €11.80 Price Target

Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.19 ($17.66).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.76 ($10.19) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of €22.70 ($26.40). The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.54 and a 200 day moving average of €15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

