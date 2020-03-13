Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.
INCY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Incyte from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.65.
Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $96.79.
In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
