Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Incyte from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.65.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.