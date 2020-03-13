Incent Market Cap Achieves $3.10 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Tidex. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $22,445.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.02091200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00191165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 212.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

