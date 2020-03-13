IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,230

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of IMI to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of IMI to an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,132.86 ($14.90).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 788.20 ($10.37) on Monday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,070.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,070.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 26.20 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.