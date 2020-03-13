Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IPWR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Ideal Power has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.10.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

