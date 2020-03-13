ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,494 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of ICU Medical worth $71,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ICU Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.57. 2,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,721. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.76. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

