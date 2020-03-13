IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on IBI Group and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of IBG opened at C$4.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $144.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.38.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

