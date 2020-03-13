Ian Thomas Mattioli Buys 8,522 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Stock

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 8,522 shares of K3 Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £15,254.38 ($20,066.27).

Ian Thomas Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 40,650 shares of K3 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999 ($131,543.01).

Shares of K3C stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. K3 Capital Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.90 ($3.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.51.

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.