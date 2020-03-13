Ian S. Smith Sells 26,322 Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 98.88 ($1.30) on Friday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.25 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC lowered Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197.83 ($2.60).

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

