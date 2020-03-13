Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €400.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €400.00 ($465.12) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €380.00 ($441.86) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

HYQ opened at €266.00 ($309.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a 12 month high of €386.50 ($449.42). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €334.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €292.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.89.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

