Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the February 13th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on HURC. ValuEngine raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

HURC stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $170.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.01. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 4,342.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

