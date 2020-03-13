Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.33 ($59.69).

ETR:BOSS opened at €28.00 ($32.56) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 12 month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.48.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

