Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.33 ($59.69).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR:BOSS opened at €28.00 ($32.56) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 12 month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.48.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.