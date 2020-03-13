Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,196 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up about 1.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 3.25% of Equitable worth $374,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Equitable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Equitable by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $47,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,000.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 52,625 shares of company stock valued at $793,513 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

