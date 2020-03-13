Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $486.42 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410,775 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Capital One Financial worth $486,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.