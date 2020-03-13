Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $374.74 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 658,967 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil makes up 1.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 8.89% of Murphy Oil worth $374,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.