Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $327.01 Million Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,134,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,689,432 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of State Street worth $327,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $206,390,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,954 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $26,387,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $23,803,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,406,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

NYSE STT opened at $51.77 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

