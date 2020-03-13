Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,468 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $78,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.42.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.28. 1,100,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average is $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $180.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.