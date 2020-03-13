Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 590,879 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,879 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 1.5% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.18% of Hess worth $442,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hess by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hess by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

