Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,216,663 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216,663 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial comprises 1.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.33% of CNH Industrial worth $495,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5,070.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.