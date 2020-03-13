Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of Horace Mann Educators worth $70,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.52. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,684. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

