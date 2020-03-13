Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $179.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $134.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.65. Honeywell International has a one year low of $134.44 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 178.8% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

