Honest Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Honest has a total market cap of $248,525.23 and approximately $11,987.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.02091200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00191165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 212.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.