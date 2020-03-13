HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Purchases $174,375.00 in Stock

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HMST stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $552.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.92. HomeStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 299.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 41.5% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.