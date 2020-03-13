HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

HFC opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

