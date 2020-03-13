HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.
HFC opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
Recommended Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.