HOLD Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $227,733.48 and approximately $16.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

