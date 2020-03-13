Hill A. Feinberg Sells 30,000 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 2,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

