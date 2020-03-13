Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) versus American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Insurance and American Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.53 $28.64 million $0.95 9.92 American Financial Group $8.24 billion 0.79 $897.00 million $8.62 8.34

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage Insurance and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.01%. American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.95%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 5.60% 6.30% 1.51% American Financial Group 10.89% 12.87% 1.15%

Dividends

Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Heritage Insurance pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Insurance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and American Financial Group has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Heritage Insurance on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 512,793 personal residential policies and 3,000 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets; and engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

