Henkel AG & Co KGaA’s (HEN3) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.58 ($100.67).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €70.06 ($81.47) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.87. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

