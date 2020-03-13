Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Plans GBX 2.48 Dividend

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HHI stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.87) on Friday. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.46. The company has a market capitalization of $183.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

