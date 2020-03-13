HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $401,985.68 and approximately $1,698.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 60.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00032325 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00099003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000696 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,634.96 or 1.00035248 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00075278 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000467 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,445,744 coins and its circulating supply is 255,310,594 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

