Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of HP opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,506,000 after buying an additional 814,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after buying an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,194,000 after buying an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 385,399 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

