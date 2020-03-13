Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $21.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.50. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

NYSE:HP opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,207 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

