Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $6.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.75. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 278.79% from the stock’s current price.

HLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

