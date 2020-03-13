Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HR. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of HR opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $715,244 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 724,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

