Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.67.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HR. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $715,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

