Head-To-Head Comparison: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Community Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.84 $460,000.00 N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $83.67 million 1.20 $14.21 million $1.61 7.04

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 13.48% 8.22% 0.69%

Risk & Volatility

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Investors Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Community Investors Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

