Head to Head Comparison: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ACNB and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 27.04% 13.32% 1.43% Bank of Marin Bancorp 31.26% 10.47% 1.35%

Volatility & Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACNB and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $87.73 million 1.69 $23.72 million N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp $109.52 million 3.92 $34.24 million $2.48 12.73

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats ACNB on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan production offices located in York, York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hunt Valley, Baltimore County, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

