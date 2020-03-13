Head-To-Head Analysis: FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) vs. E*TRADE Financial (OTCMKTS:ETFC)

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and E*TRADE Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial 33.09% 17.09% 1.63%

FFD Financial has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E*TRADE Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFD Financial and E*TRADE Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.41 $6.32 million N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial $2.89 billion 2.62 $955.00 million $4.03 7.66

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FFD Financial and E*TRADE Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A E*TRADE Financial 0 10 2 0 2.17

E*TRADE Financial has a consensus target price of $47.79, indicating a potential upside of 54.87%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats FFD Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

