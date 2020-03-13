Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €117.23 ($136.32).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €97.66 ($113.56) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.85.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.