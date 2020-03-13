Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Director Acquires $19,915.76 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Director Kathy G. Eddy bought 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,915.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,285.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:HSC opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 10,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,926,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 644,412 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 502,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Harsco by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 991,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
