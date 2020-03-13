Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Director Acquires $19,915.76 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Director Kathy G. Eddy bought 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,915.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,285.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HSC opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HSC. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 10,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,926,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 644,412 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 502,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Harsco by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 991,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

