Half Sky Capital UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,940 shares during the period. Zendesk accounts for about 7.3% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd owned about 0.16% of Zendesk worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $48,915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 512,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,308,000 after acquiring an additional 298,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $129,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,984.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $11,506,614 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

