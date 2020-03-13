Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Sells $11,564.00 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $11,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacqueline Scanlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

