GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,062 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.53% of GTT Communications worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.24. 6,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,890. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. GTT Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $646.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.89.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

GTT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

