Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GWO. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.90.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$22.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$22.48 and a 12-month high of C$35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total value of C$99,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,657.38. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total value of C$605,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,117.60.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.