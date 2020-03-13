GQG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $165.67 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 920.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.