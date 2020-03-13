GQG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.
Shares of PODD opened at $165.67 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 920.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.23.
In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
