GQG Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO opened at $320.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

