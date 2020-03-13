GQG Partners LLC Invests $339,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.8% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.22 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.