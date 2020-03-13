GQG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,506 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,690,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $187.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.97 and a 200 day moving average of $228.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,863.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,298,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.